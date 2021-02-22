By Romanus Okoye

Member representing Anambra East and West Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Chief Benjamin Obidigwe has donated educational materials worth over N100million to nine secondary schools in his constituency.

He donated the materials which include textbooks, office file saver, school furniture and computers at an event tagged “Akaoma Educational Constituency Project part 1″.

The beneficiariers are Fr. Joseph’s Memorial Secondary School Aguleri, Crowther Memorial Secondary School Umuikwu Anam, Michael Tansi Secondary School Eziagulu Otu Aguleri,

Col. Mike Attah Secondary School Mkpunado Aguleri, Arch Bishop Patterson Seminary Secondary School Igbariam, Government Technical Secondary School Umueri, Justice Chinwuba Secondary School Aguleri, Fr. Tansi Secondary School Aguleri and Community Secondary School Umueze Anam.”

Earlier, Obidigwe commissioned medical equipment worth about N15million from the Federal Ministry of Health at Model Primary Health Centre, Nkpunando.

According to Obidigwe’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr. Dominic Okagbue, the educational materials include computers with free one year internet services and writing materials. Okagbue said the Federal lawmaker provided functioning street lights at Nzam, the local government headquarters of Anambra West, Umuoba Anam, Enugwu Otu and Nkpunando as part of his efforts toward addressing lack of basic amenities in Anambra East and West, where he represents.

Daily Sun learnt that Obidigwe also attracted from the Ministry of Environment, the construction of the Ama-Isiokwe Road to Okuku-Izuzu in Anambra East with interlocking stones and it will be ready for commissioning within the first quarter of 2021.

Dignatories at the event are Prof. Charles Soludo, Speaker, Anambra State House of Assembly, Uche Okafor, member representing Anambra West in the State Assembly, Sir Patrick Udoba, Sir Sylvester Orji Okafor, chairman Anambra West LGA, Clergies, Akaoma Support Groups and many others.