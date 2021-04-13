From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

A lawmaker, Dr Balarabe Kakale, representing Bodinga/Dange-Shuni/Tureta federal constituency in Sokoto State, has empowered no fewer than 500 youths, women and farmers’ groups with cattle feeds and cottage machines for aminal feed production.

Kakale, while handing the feeds to beneficiaries, said the disbursement was to promote the federal government’s policy of zerl-oil plan and its National Livestock Transformation agenda for Nigeria’s economy diversification.

He added that the livestock empowerment programme for the constituents was in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Sokoto State Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Health.

The lawmaker explained that the feeds consist of hybrids that are highly nutritious for animals’ healthy consumption and livestock production.

‘As you know, livestock production, particularly the pastoralism type, has been one of the issues of contention on insecurity, and the way to go is ranching which has been agreed by Miyetti Allah members and other stakeholders in cattle business.

‘That is why we brought in 300 bags of animal feeds for the phase one of this programme. This product can used for both fattening and diary of cattle to boost livestock production and increase the value chains.’

Items disbursed at the ceremony held in Shuni town of the constituency include animal feeds and six locally made grinding, mixing and packaging machines.

In his remarks, the sole administration of Dange Shuni Local Government Council, Alhaji’ Faruk Abdullahi Dange, appaluded the lawmaker for such initiative, adding that the programme will no doubt increase the production of livestock and let the beneficiaries be self-reliance.

A cross section of the beneficiaries thanked the lawmaker, describing the gesture as ‘thoughtful initiative’, which according to them will enhance their capacities in livestock production and thereby generate more incomes.