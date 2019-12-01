Zika Bobby

The member representing Apapa at the Federal House of Representatives, Mufutau Egberongbe and APM Terminals Ltd are set to train 100 youths from the constituency in employability and workplace skills.

The program under the aiges of Apapa Graduate Finishing Academy is being coordinated by TalentMine Ltd, a training and recruitment organization.

The three-day capacity building program will feature problem solving skills, effective communication, personal branding, workplace etiquette, critical thinking skills among others

In a statement issued by Mike Egbayelo, Special Adviser to MHR on Maritime Affairs and Strategic Communication, the initiative by the lawmaker is to provide the necessary skills for youths in his constituency to get jobs and fit into the corporate world for those who want to build careers in the corporate sector. The blueprint of the lawmaker covers youth empowerment through vocational training, workplace skills development, entrepreneurship among others.