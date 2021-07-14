From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Lawmaker representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency, Dumnamene Dekor, has described Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, as the best and most selfless among serving governors in the country.

He made the observation while speaking on the sidelines of the official account and stewardship of Governor Wike to Rivers people at the Obi Wali International Conference Centre, Port Harcourt, where he lauded the governor for giant infrastructural development in the state.

Dekor, who is also Chairman, House Committee on Host Communities, said Wike had demonstrated more capacity and commitment in project delivery than expected, describing him as a leadership model in Nigeria.

He described Wike’s tenure as the only time in the annals of the history of Rivers State, that an overwhelming majority of the people, including the opposition, ethnic groups and other pressure groups, would express joy and pass a collective vote of confidence on any state governor as having done well.

The lawmaker reiterated that he and his constituents have resolved to continue to support the governor so that more democratic dividends could be achieved.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.