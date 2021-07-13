From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The lawmaker representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency, Dumnamene Dekor, has described Rivers State, Governor Nyesom Wike, as the best and the most selfless among the serving governors in the country, especially in infrastructural development.

He made the observation while speaking on the sidelines of the official account and stewardship of Gov Wike to Rivers people at the Obi Wali International Conference Centre, Port Harcourt, on Monday.

Dekor, who is also the Chairman, House Committee on Host Communities, said among all the serving state governors in the country, Wike has demonstrated more capacity and commitment in terms and principles than expected, describing him as a leadership model in Nigeria.

In infrastructural development, the lawmaker said the landmarks were there to tell the story, adding that achievements were amazing and numerous to count.

He further noted that this was the only time in the annals of the history of Rivers State an overwhelming majority of the people, including the opposition, ethnic groups and other pressure groups have expressed joy and passed a collective vote of confidence on any state governor, as having done well and demonstrated that Rivers State is a united entity.

Dekor declared: ‘You can see that from His Excellency’s flag-off of development projects and completed projects commissioning visits to all the 23 local government areas in the State and the mammoth turnout of admirers and supporters to welcome him.

‘We are all happy to be part of this revolution in the state and will ever remain grateful to God for giving us this kind of committed and courageous leader at this period in our state’s history.’

The lawmaker reiterated that he and his constituents have resolved to continue to support the governor so that more democratic dividends could be achieved.

