By Philip Nwosu

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Defence, Mr. Babajimi Benson, has stressed the need for empowerment of the youths to reduce the challenge of insecurity in the country.

Benson spoke at the weekend during the third graduation ceremony for youths enrolled for skills acquisition training. It was organised at the Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre (NAFRC), Oshodi, in conjunction with the ICARE Foundation, an initiative of Hon Babajimi Benson.

No fewer than 135 youths benefited from the programme covering photography, cosmetics, soap making, baking and confectionery, paint production and car spraying to agriculture.

The House Chairman, who was also the guest of honour at the event, admonished the youths to take advantage of the training to develop themselves.

His words: “You must all keep in mind the aim of the training you have acquired and continue to develop your entrepreneurial skills to fully optimise the knowledge gained

“Indeed, there is no better way of discharging the centre’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) than engaging our youths in skill-acquisition training in order to make them live a fulfilling life.”

He, therefore, advised the graduands to be mindful of criminal elements in the society who were only interested in milking their limited resources.

