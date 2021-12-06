By Sunday Ani

Over 500 residents of Surulere in Lagos State have received various free healthcare supports from a member representing Surulere state constituency 1, at the Lagos State House of Assembly, Desmond Elliott.

Elliot, in partnership with a non-governmental organisation, Burden Lifters Nigeria Limited, provided medical checks and drugs for ailments such as high blood pressure, malaria, diabetes and eye problems among others for residents of Surulere.

He said apart from the medical support, the people also received small bags of rice.

“No matter how small the rice is, we are just trying to reach out to members of the Surulere constituency.”

He said the event was part of the whole medical stretch that he has planned out for the people.

“Early next year, we will carry out surgeries in some hospitals in Surulere. This is just like a pilot scheme towards the bigger one where we will deal seriously with issues of hernia, lumps in the breasts among others. I will be doing that in conjunction with the Resident Doctors Association at Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

“This is just to ensure we provide healthcare for the people because we felt there is no point feeding people when they are not healthy,” he said.

On Bola Tinubu 2023 presidential bid, he said Tinubu’s scorecard would give victory at the poll.

