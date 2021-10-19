From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Federal lawmaker Hon Lynda Ikpeazu (PDP – Onitsha North) has provided free medical outreach to the people of the constituency in Anambra State.

The medical services, provided in conjunction with Doctor on the Move Africa, will last for a week where doctors and other health workers will provide health education, out-patients consultation, medical laboratory tests, scanning, dispensing of drugs, reading glasses and eye surgery and other surgeries for various ailments.

Ikpeazu, flagging off the exercise at All Saints Cathedral Church, Onitsha said that her motivation to embark on the free medical outreach was due to economic hardships they face.

‘Health is number one and you have to be healthy to do anything else. We also know that medical bills, not only in Nigeria, are very high. And with the economic situation in the country, a lot of people cannot afford quality health care and based on that I said I should provide free medical services for my constituents.

‘I know that the exercise will help the people to address their health challenges and they don’t have to pay for it because we are footing the bills. Those that need to be performed surgery on them will go to General hospital Onitsha for that free of charge.

‘We are looking at at least 2,500 patients to be attended to here. This is a very big opportunity that people should take advantage of. A lot of people have prolonged medical challenges which are supposed to be taken care of here. I told them that when they leave here they should tell those at home the need to come and check themselves and get treated free of charge.

The team leader of the medical outreach, Dr Joseph Kidu, said that team was ready to attend to any patient and refer those that their condition could not be handled here due to equipment.

‘We are doing a comprehensive medical outreach this involves health education, outpatients consultation, medical laboratory test, scanning, dispensing of drugs, reading glasses and eye surgery

‘We do referrals for the cases we can’t handle here to Teaching Hospital, Awka or Federal Medical hospital, Asaba. So, we can’t do all the cases because we don’t have all the equipment here especially for major surgeries.

‘We will be using the General Hospital, Onitsha for the surgery and their eye theatre and general theatres for the surgeries and admission. We can manage up to 1,500 patients every day because we have seven consulting points. We have been doing this for 17 years across 22 states in Nigeria,’ he stated.

Some of the patients, Mrs Agnes Odume, Mr Louis Oniche and Mrs Oby Anigbo commended Hon Ikpeazu for the kind gesture, saying that she has been providing empowerment and skills acquisition training for the people.

