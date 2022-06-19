From Gyang Bere, Jos

A member representing Barkin-Ladi/Riyom Federal Constituency of Plateau State in the House of Representatives, Hon Simon Mwadkwon, has boosted primary education in his constituency with the construction of classroom blocks and provision of instructional materials.

He said the educational facilities are parts of his constituency projects, promised during the 2019 campaign while soliciting votes from the people.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Mwadkwon, who is the PDP candidate for Plateau North Senatorial election for 2023, commissioned three classrooms blocks each with learning materials at Bum, Sopp, Bangai and Wereng communities in Riyom Local Government Area to boost primary education among children of the poor.

He explained that the provision of a conducive learning environment with required instructional materials will increase the learning ability of children, particularly in rural communities where access to quality learning has been a challenge.

Mwadkwon, who grew up as a teacher said he prioritized education, healthcare services and provision of water as parts of his constituency projects to equip the people with the requisite knowledge, access to health services and portable water to build a healthy society.

He explained that he had commissioned classroom blocks, health facilities and other people’s oriented projects that have touched the rural dwellers positively in Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area.

“I placed more priority on constitution and provision of educational materials as parts of my constituency projects to boost learning at the rural communities so that children can be conscious of happening across the globe to enable them to discover their potentials.

“I am happy that entrepreneurship has been introduced in schools today to enable students realized their God’s given talents, harness and use them positively and add value to the country’s economy.

“With education, children will know how to take care of themselves, particularly at this hard period the country is going through under the APC government. Education, healthcare services and portable water are the basic facilities that Nigerians need for a comfortable life.”

Mwadkwon noted that there are more life-touching projects that would be commissioned soon to improve the living condition of people, particularly in the rural communities.

The Ata Ateng of Ganawuri, Da. Yakubu Chaimang and Gwom Rwey of Bachit, Da. Gyang Dalyop vowed to mobilize pupils in the communities to school to enable them to attain greatness.

The traditional rulers said the educational facilities would be maintained to provide services required to boost learning and educational standards in the communities.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .