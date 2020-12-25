From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A total of 100 persons drawn from various communities in Ndokwa/Ukwuani federal constituency of Delta State have received starter packs to boost their vocational enterprises.

The empowerment programme was done by the member representing Ndokwa/Ukwuani federal constituency, Ossai Nicholas Ossai, in collaboration with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) and Kenuma Concepts Limited.

Contents of the starter packs include barbing and hair dressing saloon kits, sewing machines and accessories.Four motorcycles were also distributed to health centres within far flung communities to boost healthcare delivery in the areas.

Addressing beneficiaries in Kwale, where the starter packs were distributed, Ossai said the gesture was not political, but a way of giving back to the society.