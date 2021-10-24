From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Academic activities have commenced in the new campus of the Federal College of Agriculture, Isiagu in Enugwu-Ukwu, Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Out of a total of 110 students who were offered admission into the institution, 71 of them were given scholarships by Chief Dozie Nwankwo, a member of the National Assembly representing Njikoka, Anaocha and Dunukofia Federal Constituency, Anambra State.

Nwankwo used the occasion to call for more interventions in agricultural research activities.

He said: “Agriculture has transcended our local system of subsistence farming. This institution will expose you to stuff like agricultural engineering, agribusiness, food science, etc. The importance of research in agriculture in our today’s world cannot be overemphasized. I call upon government and private individuals to invest more in the sector,” Nwankwo said.

The lawmaker, who reportedly attracted the campus to Enugwu-Ukwu, promised to liaise with his colleagues in the House of Representatives to make sure that the campus becomes an act of the parliament to enable it to benefit from the appropriations of the federal government.

The traditional ruler of the community, Igwe Ralph Ekpeh, represented by Chief Frank Nwokike, thanked God for helping the community secure the campus in his town and pledged his community’s support to the campus.

