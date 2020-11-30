By Obinna Odogwu, Awka

A member representing Nnewi North, Nnewi South and Ekwusigo Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Hon Chris Azubogu, has offered free, special medical treatment to the residents of Anambra State.

The free medical outreach, Daily Sun gathered, was the fourth in series and would be taking place at four designated centres simultaneously.

The centres are Joint Hospital, Ozubulu in Ekwusigo LGA, Diocesan Hospital, Amichi in Nnewi South LGA, General Hospital Ukpor, Nnewi South LGA, Diocesan Hospital Akwudo (Nnewi) Nnewi North LGA.

A statement from Azubogu’s media aide, Emeka Onyia, indicated that the healthcare outreach targets to cover over 2,000 surgeries. He added that the lawmaker would also be registering aged people with the Health Insurance Scheme (HIS).

He said that already, a team of about 80 medical personnel that included surgeons, ophthalmologists, physicians, pharmacists, lab scientists and others on the platform of ‘Doctors On The Move Africa’ led by Dr Kibu arrived the state the previous day for the medical outreach which commenced on November 30.

Onyia quoted Azubogu as saying that his medical outreach was in line with his “parliamentary engagement which was geared towards using instruments of government to intervene on the needs of the people and the society.”

‘What we are doing is no accident, but in line with our deliberate effort to improve the wellbeing of our people,’ Azubogu said.

The statement further read: ‘Azubogu has been a strong player in the health sector development in Anambra State with evidence on building healthcare facilities, facilitating key infrastructures for various existing hospitals.

‘And majorly, his role in the construction of various buildings at the permanent site of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH) and also, construction of 6km access road with bridge to the NAUTH perm site.’

Giving account of the previous outreach, the statement read: “It is on record that his last outreach tagged ‘3rd Engr. Chris Azubogu Medical Outreach’ ended with these records: 7,723 recorded cases attended to; 4,810 free Medical glasses issued, 265 Eye surgeries, 216 other various surgeries, 3,525 laboratory diagnosis, and 434 scans.

Azubogu, who has declared his interest to contest in the 2021 governorship election in the state, said that this year’s outreach was expected to be an improved version of previous ones.

‘Our effort is targeted towards making this year an improved version of the previous ones. Beyond this, we are working out some modalities to register our aged ones into Health Insurance Scheme (HIS),’ he said.

A beneficiary of the free medical outreach at Joint Hospital Ozubulu, Mrs Ngozi Okeke, said: ‘Some of us have been waiting for this year’s medical outreach of Azubogu and if you noticed, we are in the celebration mood not minding that we are faced with health challenges. We are celebrating knowing that we are going to get good results like those that benefited last year.’