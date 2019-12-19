Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Sixty secondary school students drawn from seven communities in Awka South Local Government Area have been offered scholarship by member representing Awka South II in the House of Assembly, Chief Chukwuma Okoye.

The beneficiaries selected from the communities within the constituency, Daily Sun gathered, took part in the examination conducted for 1,000 in the free holiday lesson organized by their benefactor this year.

Speaking at the ceremony which took place in his constituency office, he urged the beneficiaries to work harder in order to justify the resources spent on the scheme.

He also urged them not to lose sight of the reason why they were given the scholarship and as such, work assiduously to make themselves better and more useful to the society.

The project co-ordinator, Mr Emmanuel Nwana, told the constituents that the lawmaker would come up with more programmes that would maximally benefit the people of the areas as according to him, the lawmaker has good plans for the people he represents.

The beneficiaries thanked the lawmaker for his magnanimity and promised to make the best out of the scholarship scheme.