From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Former Senate deputy president, Ike Ekweremadu, has condemned the violence that marred the expanded stakeholders’ meeting of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Aninri Local Government Area of Enugu State at the weekend as well as the violent attack on his political supporters and associates during the meeting at Ndeaboh.

The attack by suspected thugs left many, including the member representing Aninri state constituency in the House of Assembly, Chinedu Okwu, critically injured and hospitalised.

The former deputy senate president and called on security agencies to ensure the culprits were brought to book.

In a statement by his media adviser, Uche Anichukwu, yesterday, Ekweremadu said: “I received with utmost sadness the news of the violence that marred the expanded PDP stakeholders’ meeting in Aninri council at the weekend, as well as the brutal attack on my supporters and associates at the said meeting.

“The attack, which left many critically injured and hospitalised, is at variance with the peace-loving nature of Aninri. Therefore, I condemn in strongest terms this attempt to stoke fire and political violence in our council.

“I also condemn any attempt to pollute the processes leading to the 2023 elections in Enugu State with acts of political intolerance, intimidation, violence, and destruction of lives and property. That is not what Ndi Enugu, the Waawa people, are known for.

“I, therefore, call on the security agencies and the relevant authorities to swing into action to ensure the perpetrators and masterminds of this brigandage are fished out and brought to book to serve as a deterrent to future troublemakers.

“Meanwhile, my sympathies go to Okwu and many others, who sustained various degrees of life-threatening injuries during this act of political brigandage.

“However, in the midst of this clear affront and provocation, I urge our supporters and the good people of Aninri and Enugu State to maintain the peace. We have been through this road before and the good Lord, who saw us through it all, will surely see us through this and to victory, once again.”

Meanwhile, the leadership of Nsukka Youths General Assembly (NYGA), an apex body for youth organisations in Enugu North senatorial district of the state condemned the violence invasion and attack on some people at the Nsukka council of PDP extended monthly meeting on Saturday by suspected thugs.

NYGA said this in a statement in Nsukka, yesterday, by National Publicity Secretary of the youth body, Omeje Callistus, captioned: “No to violence in Nsukka land.”

The group said it received the news of violent invasion of extended PDP meeting in Nsukka council with shock and disbelief, warning youths from the area to resist attempt by politicians to use as political thug.

When contacted, PDP Chairman, Fabian Onah, in Nsukka council, said the violent that erupted at the party meeting was as a results of a mere misunderstanding.