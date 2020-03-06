Mr Lawrence Ezeudu, a member of the Anambra State House of Assembly, has paid registration fees for over 700 indigent students of public schools writing the 2020 Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE), in his Dunukofia constituency.

Ezeudu, during the Education Empowerment Programme at Dunukofia on Friday, said that the gesture was borne out of a deep concern for the poor students who could not afford the fees for such essential foundational examinations.

“I am so worried about the plight of indigent final year secondary school students. About 30 per cent of the SS 3 students drop out without writing SSCE.

“This is part of my commitment to improve on the standard of education and to reduce the burden of SSCE fees on their parents.

`I promise to sponsor the University education of the best five students in this year’s SSCE.

“ I want to assure you that this empowerment programme will be done yearly as long as I continue to represent Dunukofia in the State Assembly, ” he said

Ezeudu urged the students to be determined, focused and devote more time to academic pursuits necessary to excelling and being reliable leaders of tomorrow.

He restated his commitment to initiate good policies and programmes that would have direct bearing on the lives of the people of his constituency and the country at large.

Also speaking, the state Commissioner for Basic Education, Prof. Kate Omenugha, said good representation was about giving back to the society and delivering the dividends of democracy.

Omenugha appreciated the lawmaker and urged other political office holders to emulate such gesture.

She also advised the students to shun all forms of vices that could have negative consequences on their lives.

In his remarks. Mr Emeka Okonkwo, Chairman of Dunukofia Local Government Area, commended the lawmaker for the gesture and urged people of the area to cooperate with him to deliver more dividends of democracy. (NAN)