Magnus Eze, Enugu

Worried by the security challenge in several communities of the South East, the House of Representatives member for Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency, Dr. Patrick Asadu has disclosed plan to host a maiden security summit on community policing for his constituents.

Asadu, who is also Chairman, House Committee on Waterways, applauded the various proactive and strategic steps so far taken by Enugu State Governor; Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, in tackling insecurity in the state, stated that such actions have helped to enhance security of lives and property in the State.

The lawmaker in a statement in Enugu, yesterday, paid praised the governor’s commitment in tackling the sickening security challenges.

According to him, the proposed security awareness campaign and summit for Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South constituency will centre on “community policing strategy that primarily aims to complement and key into the excellent plans of Governor and the State Government in securing our State.”