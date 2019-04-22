A member of the House of Representatives has encouraged Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of sacrifice personified by Jesus Christ through His death on the cross.

In a statement issued in Abuja, yesterday, Olajide Olatubosun of the All Progressives Congress (APC) representing Atisbo/Saki East/Saki West Federal Constituency, Oyo State, in the House of Representatives said: “The message of Easter is reflected in the sacrifice and humility of Jesus Christ who offered Himself as sacrifice for mankind to redeem us from our sins.

“The message of Easter is also for all; irrespective of our faith and disposition as we can all learn from the life of Jesus Christ. Throughout His life, his sacrificial disposition was evident for all to see.

“We need to imbibe such spirit as we transit to another government next month in our democratic journey which commenced 20 years ago.”

Olatubosun further added: “Leaders to make more sacrifice for the well being of their followers while citizens too should sacrifice on their own part knowing that things will get better in our country. At this point in our national life, we need healing and cooperation of all and sundry to make our country great.”