A lawmaker, Alhaji Nasir Yahaya has procured and rehabilitated 50 boreholes in Daura, Katsina, to enhance access to clean water.

Yahaya, who represent Daura State Constituency told newsmen on Tuesday in Daura, that the project was part of efforts to provide people with clean and safe water.

He said that the multi million Naira project was designed to supply safe water to about 100, 000 people in the area.

Yahaya noted that one of the basic requirement to sustaining life is clean water, adding that: “the essence of the project is to uplift the living condition of the people”.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the lawmaker had also offered bursary awards to 200 indigent students in the area. (NAN)