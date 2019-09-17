Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

A member representing Yabo constituency in the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Hon Abubakar Shamaki, has promised to facilitate developmental projects that will benefit the people of the constituency.

Shamaki made the promised at a ‎Townhall meeting organised by the International Republican Institute (IRI) with the support of United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

He described the meeting as an opportunity to listen to the demands of his constituents and to address them accordingly.

The meetin‎g was convened for citizens to engage their elective representatives for the provision of social and infrastructural amenities.

The lawmaker said he was ready to approach both State and Federal Government on the need to pay attention to the various demands presented by the constituents at the meeting.

He said that most of the demands are the responsibilities of both State and Federal Government, adding that he was ready to deploy his legislative position to ensure that their demands are attended to.

“I will now go back to scrutinize these demands and know which approach I can deploy to facilitate from the appropriate authorities,” he said.

The people through their representatives from various wards had presented documents that contained basic social amenities lacking in their areas. They remarked that the submissions were done after wider consultation with the people at their respective polling units.

Their demands include the provision of feeder roads, boreholes, healthcare centres, mosques, Islamiyya and basic schools, among others. They also begged the lawmaker to facilitate the establishment of a tertiary institutions in the area.

Earlier, IRI representative Abubakar Dangaskiya said the meeting was convened as part of efforts to entrench good governance and ensure responsive representation in the state.