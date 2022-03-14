From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The Deputy Minority Leader in the Federal House of Representatives, Hon Toby Okechukwu, has rewarded one of his constituents, Mrs Modesta Oforbuike, for returning huge sum of money abandoned in her shop to the owner.

The mother of five who owns a beer parlour in Nasarawa State was said to have returned the huge sum to the owner even when she was experiencing financial challenges.

She was said to had in November last year, discovered a huge sum of money forgotten in her shop by a customer and went in search of the owner and returned the money intact, not withstanding her dare need for money to settle her house rent and school fees of the children.

Unfortunately, in January she was chased out of her accommodation and her shop taken away from her because she could not pay her rent and was forced to relocate with her children to Onitsha, Anambra state to join the husband who is a petty trader.

But on hearing the pathetic story through a report on Signature Television after the revelation that she hails from Nnenwe in Aninri local government, Okechukwu who represents Aninri, Awgu and Oji River Federal Constituency of Enugu state sent for the woman.

Okechukwu who made a cash donation to the family to enable her return to business, and send her children back to school, commended her for not allowing her situation overwhelm her

“This is what it should be and the best way to say no to corruption. I got interested in her matter because even with her financial stress, she did not soil her hands by taking what did not belong to her. Some other person could have taken the money to settle her house rent or pay her childrens’ school fees but here she is, without her business any longer,” he said.

He expressed delight that Modesta “became a true replica of Enugu West people when she returned the money even when it took her several months to trail the owner. I am glad and proud of her and I will urge her to keep up the good work. She has made Enugu state and Nigeria proud.”

Mrs Oforbuike who was with her husband expressed gratitude to God and thanked the lawmaker for remembering her family.