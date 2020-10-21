Joy Mackson, Abuja

Member of the House of Representatives, Beni Lar, has called on the Federal Government to increase its annual budget allocation to the science and technology sector.

Lar, who is Chairman, House of Reps Committee on Science and Technology, made this call in Abuja during a supervisory visit to the headquarters of the Ministry of Science and Technology.

She said the country had failed to realise the importance of the science and tech sector, saying if its potential is effectively harnessed the sector is capable of transforming the country’s economy.

“In developed countries, one key reason for their technological advancement is adequate funding of the science and technology sector for socio-economic development. Nigeria needs to apply this in her budgeting process if it should make significant progress in space science, entrepreneurship, agriculture, health and technological development,” Lar said.