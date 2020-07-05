A member of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Mr Daniel Ogazi, says he has sunk 16 boreholes in his constituency in the last one year to tackle the problem of water scarcity in the area and its environs.

Ogazi, representing Kokona East constituency, stated this on Sunday during an interactive session with his constituents in Garaku, Kokona Local Government area of the state.

He said that the provision of the boreholes was aimed at improving the standard of living of the people of his constituency.

Ogazi, who is who is the Deputy Majority Leader in the Assembly, added that the gesture was borne out of the importance of water to human existence.

He also said that the interactive session was organised to give account of his stewardship in the last one year of his second tenure in office.

“I am your messenger because you sent me to be your voice and protector at the Assembly, and I am doing just that by way of bringing the legislative feedback and also allow you to assess my performance,” he said.

“As a legislator, I will continue to ensure an inclusive and quality representation,” he said.

According to him, despite not accessing the constituency development fund, he has been able to sink 16 boreholes in all the five electoral wards making up the constituency.

“I have empowered more than 500 women and youths, aside attracting government’s presence in my constituency,” the lawmaker said.

He called on the people of his constituency to continue to support him with prayers in order to succeed.

Ogazi said that the Sixth Assembly, under the leadership of the Speaker, Ibrahim Abdullahi, had a lot in its law making and oversight functions, adding that it had passed 15 bills, all with direct bearings on the lives of the people of the state.

As the Chairman, House Committee on Education, Science and Technology, he said that he had sponsored three bills, all of which had been passed by the Assembly and assented to by the governor.

Ogazi listed the bills as Anti-kidnapping Bill, the amendment bill amendment to the Nasarawa State University law and the bill providing for self-accounting for the Assembly.

In their separate remarks, the Abaga Toni of Toni chiefdom, Mr Lawrence Ayih and the Chairman, Kokona Local Government council, Mr Saidu Kurki, commended the lawmaker, saying that the event was first of its kind since 1999.

They urged him to sustain the tempo to enable the people of his constituency enjoy more dividends of democracy.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the interactive session had in attendance representatives of major ethnic groups in the area, the youth, women and people living with disabilities (PLWDs). (NAN)