Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A member of the House of Representatives representing Egbado North/Imeko Afon Federal Constituency in Ogun State, Olaifa Jimoh Aremu, has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari, and the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, to save his constituents from herdsmen.

The lawmaker made the appeal in a statement in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, yesterday.

Olaifa, who bemoaned the alarming rate of attacks by herdsmen on the people, said the federal constituency has been under the siege of the killer herdsmen who, according to him, have been engaging in raping, robbing, killing and maiming the people.

He noted that despite the troubling effects of COVID-19 pandemic to the socio-economic survival of the constituents, about three deadly attacks were allegedly carried out by the herdsmen in the last four days on the Abeokuta-Olorunda-Aiyetoro-Imeko Road.

The lawmaker recalled how one Segun Ileyemi was attacked around Olorunda town on May 3 in an attempt to rob him of his belongings.

According to him, the victim was stabbed severally and was still receiving treatment at the General Hospital, Ayetoro.

Olaifa, however, called on Governor Abiodun to shift his administration’s attention to Egbado North/Imeko Afon Federal Constituency, particularly in the areas of security and road rehabilitation.