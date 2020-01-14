Chairman, Lagos State House of Assembly, Committee on Information, Tunde Buraimoh, has called on Nigerians to demonstrate a genuine, transparent, love and concern to the plight of others in order to enjoy God’s divine great turnaround in the year.

The lawmaker made the call during the 43rd annual Lewu Day thanksgiving celebrations of the Odolewu community hosted by All Progressives Congress General Advisory Committee, Vice Chairman, Anthony Adefuye, at his country home.

Buraimoh, representing the Chairman of the event, Adebayo Osinowo, urged the people to pray for God’s divine intervention in the affairs of the country.

In his welcome address, Adefuye called on the members of Odolewu community to encourage their children to regularly identify with the community, through establishment of cottage industries in the community.

He condemned individuals who took pleasure in violence, which he described as the bane of meaningful development of any society.

The senator appealed to Governor Dapo Abiodun to improve the state infrastructure to attract genuine investors for the rapid socio economic advancement of Ogun State.