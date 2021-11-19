Mr Wale Raji, a member of the House of Representatives, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to open voters registration centres in tertiary institutions.

Raji, who represents Epe Federal Constituency, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Epe, Lagos State.

He said that the development would make it easier for eligible students to register and obtain their voters card.

“Students and youths generally have demonstrated their readiness and sense of belonging in participating in online voting, therefore, If the government can make voters registration easy, they will gladly participate in general elections,” he said.

Raji also urged INEC to organise seminars and symposiums in all tertiary institutions to educate students on the need to participate actively in the country’s electoral process.

The lawmaker appreciated the students union of Federal College of Fisheries and Marine Technology, Victoria Island, Lagos, for honouring him with a leadership award.

He said that the award had challenged him to do more to boost the education sector in his constituents.

Raji, however, decried the recent trend in unionism where violence, corruption, factionalisation and other parochial sentiments abound.

He advocated for the reform of student unions to reflect its original ideal of protecting the interest of students and the poor without recourse to ethnic or religious sentiments.

Raji reminded student leaders that the call to serve in whatever capacity was an opportunity to develop leadership skills and not acquire illegal wealth.

He said,” it is the same people with whom you serve today that you will see at the peak of your political career in the larger society.

“The wrongs you do today will speak against you, just as the right you do today will also speak for you.” (NAN)

