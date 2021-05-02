From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Senator Samuel Anyanwu has called on northern political leaders to support the strident call for restructuring of the country for peace to reign.

This is just as he lamented that the APC-led government had pushed the Southeast out of the scheme of things.

“It is regrettable that the Southeast zone has been schemed out of governance of the nation. The current federal government has continued to humiliate, marginalize the Southeast zone in governance. With this kind of scenario, how are we going to have peace and development in the country,” he said.

Senator Anyanwu, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said northern leaders should support the call for restructuring of the country for enduring peace to reign.