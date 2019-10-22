Mr Timothy Datong, member representing Riyom Constituency in the Plateau State House of Assembly, has called on the Executive to conduct elections in Riyom, Barkin Ladi, Jos South and Jos North local governments of the state.

Datong, who made the call in a motion on adjournment at Tuesday’s plenary, said appointment of caretaker committees to man the affairs of local governments was illegal.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on Oct. 10, 2018, the State Independent Election Commission (PLASIEC) conducted elections in 13 out of the 17 local governments of the state.

NAN also reports that Government cited security challenges as rationale for not conducting polls in the remaining four; hence caretaker committees were being appointed since then to oversee the affairs of the councils.

On Oct. 9, almost one year after the polls, the governor appointed and sworn in candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for same election as caretaker chairmen for the four local governments.

According to the lawmker, the decision of the state government to appoint management committees for the councils negates section 7, sub-section 1 of the 1999 constitution, as amended.

Datong described as untrue the insecurity cited by government as rationale for the delay in the conduct of the polls, adding that the move was a delibrate attempt to disefranchise the people of the localities.

“The case of insecurity given by government as reason for not conducting elections in Riyom, Barkin Ladi, Jos South and Jos North is not tangible, because the situation was similar with that of Bokkos, Bassa and Mangu local governments , yet elections were held there.

“The general elections conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in February and March were peaceful in these four local government areas.

“Therefore, I call on thia House to direct the State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC) to appear before it and explain why election is delayed in the four councils

“Also, the Permanent Secretary, Security, should also appear before the hallowed chamber and brief us on the security situation in the four councils.

“Above all, I urge the state government to commence the process of conducting election in the affected local governments,” he said.

Mr Abok Ayuba, Speaker of the Assembly, aasured the lawmker that his prayers would be addressed. (NAN)