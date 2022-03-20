From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Member representing Njaba State constituency at the Imo State House of Assembly, Uju Onwudiwe has urged women in the country called to actively participate in the coming election in 2023 as well as vie for political positions.

Onwudiwe who expressed concern in the dwindling participation of women in politics recently has also attributed it to the reason why bills on women does not scale through at the National Assembly.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

The lawmaker who was a special guest speaker at a special women conference organised by Prolific Women Initiative (PWI) in commemoration of the women’s day celebration in Owerri, the Imo State capital at the weekend pointed out that the only way to demand equal rights with men is to actively show interest in politics and governance at all levels.

She said “this is a world where we as women have been called to take what is ours, we need to realise our potentials, women has more potentials than men because they have good heart , women have abandoned what God has given them and started chasing shadow and men capitalised on it and put discrimination, if we realise ourselves, men can’t do that to us again, there is need for us to unite.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Onwudiwe who is among the only 2 lawmakers at the State assembly also added “It’s a shame having only 2 women out of 27 in the Imo State Assembly despite having more more women electorates during elections, let us vote for ourselves so that we can have better numbers and participation, our destiny is in our hands and we must get the 35 percent affirmative action.” Onwudiwe said.

However corroborating her stand, President of PWI , Chioma Igwe , a Nollywood actress who was also using the occasion to mark her birthday noted that women could only realise their dreams if they are educated.

The event was also attended by the Special Assistant to the governor on women mobilisation,Mrs Josephine Nnoaham and other top Nollywood celebrities.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .