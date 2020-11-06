Gyang Bere, Jos

Chairman House Committee on Navy and member representing Pankshin, Kanke and Kanam Federal Constituency of Plateau in the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi has called for the protection of Journalists in the country to enable them focus more on investigating and exposing corruption and human rights abuses in the country.

Hon. Gagdi stated this at the Inaugural lecture of the Correspondents’ Chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists, Plateau state Council, titled “Insecurity and the quest for lasting peace in Nigeria: the role of the media” held in Jos, Plateau state.

“The media role in peace process is to covert investigation and reporting on incidences of crime and criminality firstly to the intelligence unit of the security agencies and subsequently to the public. This requires collaboration and legislation to protect the identity and Independence of both the Journalists and the media outfit.

“Investigating and exposing corruption and human rights abuses among security agencies, the citizens and government agencies respectively. It will be recalled that the role of the media on exposing corruption by security agents in theatre of operation and corruption issues in Nigeria was applauded and this need to be intensified.”

Hon. Gagdi urged urged Journalists to always be fair and balanced to all in their reports as the media play a role of either escalator or de-escalator in every situation.

” Fake news in Nigeria has contributed to the crises, attacks on communities, extra-judicial killings and so on. In terms of hate speech, there has been cases of conflicts. Political and social propaganda which has the potency of misleading truth can also be stemmed in the bud if the media play it’s roles appropriately.”

Chairman of the Occasion and a Philanthropist, Manji Gontori appreciated the role of the media in building a healthy and a peaceful society.

He admonished Journalists to give credible and balanced reportage geared towards building peaceful coexistence in the country.

“The current security challenges in the country has made the choice of this topic key and it is a way the media could contribute to address the myriad of the insecurity that has bedevilled Plateau and the country in general.