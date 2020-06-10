The Speaker, Plateau House of Assembly, Abok Ayuba,has assured the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Edward Egbuka,of the assembly’s support in tackling the security challenges bedeviling the state.

Ayuba ,who gave the assurance on Wednesday in Jos when the new commissioner of police paid him a courtesy visit, said that some communities were recently attacked with many people killed.

“We have recorded attacks in Irigwe, Rukuba, Riyom, Mangu and some other parts of the state.

“We are ready as representatives of the people to work with you to address these attacks.

“Whatever you want, the House is willing to do it in order to reduce the killings,’’ he assured.

Responding, Egbuka told the legislators that the command under his leadership was perepared to work with the lawmakers to restore peace in Plateau.

“If there is any time to restore the peace Plateau is known for is now.

“I am not new to Plateau because I schooled at Federal Government College,Jos ,and also I served as Area Commander of Nigeria Police Force in Langtang.

“Plateau is one of the most beautiful places on earth; if there is peace, tourism will definitely thrive,’’ he said.(NAN)