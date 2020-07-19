Desmond MGboh, Kano

A gang of kidnappers have abducted the daughter of Murtala Musa Kore, a member of the Kano State House of Assembly representing Danbatta Constituency.

Sources told Daily Sun that they took away Juwairiyya, who is a student of Government Girls Secondary School, Jogana, at the legislator’s village home in Kore, Danbatta Local Government, Kano State.

Murtala Musa Kore told newsmen that the incident happened at about 2:00am, Sunday morning, adding that abductors actually came to kidnap him, but when they didn’t meet him, they took away his daughter.

“I was in Kano town when I received a call from my village by about 2:30am or thereabout. I learned that kidnappers had abducted my daughter, Juwairiyya.

“The abductors invaded my house and tied up my elder brother, Lawal Kore whom they had mistaken for me.

“However, when he told them that I wasn’t at home, they went inside my family’s quarters to verify his claim.

“They told my wives and children that they were there to kidnap me and were not ready to leave empty-handed.

“They, therefore, kidnapped my daughter instead of me.” he said.

The legislator said those who took away his daughter were yet to contact him for ransom.

Efforts to hear from the Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Police in Kano State, DSP Abdullahi Kiyawa has so far not been successful.