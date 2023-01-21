From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Three persons including two House of Assembly members in Benue State are in critical condition while several others were injured in an accident involving Governor Samuel Ortom’s campaign convoy in Utonkon, Ado Local Government Area of the state.

Our correspondent gathered that the accident happened at about 10:50am on Friday when the governor was leading his entourage to Igumale, in continuation of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) governorship campaign across the state.

Eyewitness accounts said, trouble started when the driver of a bus loaded with the PDP supporters lost control and rammed into a sport utility vehicle (SUV), a security vehicle and another bus in the convoy. The motorcade in the convoy consisted of the state’s deputy governor, Benson Abounu; Senator Abba Moro; House of Representatives and House of Assembly members from Benue South District, among other top government and party officials in the state. The eyewitness said: “The injured state legislators were members representing Kwande West State Constituency, Mr. Sugh Abanyi and Guma State Constituency, Mr. William Ortyom.

“The accident involved four vehicles namely – a bus, Toyota Hilux and two SUVs.” The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Samuel Ortom, Mr. Nathaniel Ikyur, confirmed the incident.