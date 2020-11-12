Meanwhile, the Conference of Igbo Youth Professionals Worldwide has condemned the lawsuit instituted by Kenechukwu Okeke, against Pastor Sam Adeyemi, David Adeleke (Davido), Innocent Idibia (Tu Face), and 47 others, who are alleged as promoters of the #EndSARS protest.

The group also dissociated President Muhammad Buhari from the action of Okeke and alleged that he was sponsored by those it described as ‘fifth columnists’ to paint the president and his administration black in the eyes of the world.

Aside appealing to Nigerians to disregard Okeke’s antics and his sponsors, President General of the group, Maduabuchi Nwodo, in a statement, yesterday, said the lawsuit was not only ill-timed, but mischievous.