From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A Federal High Court in Abuja has been asked to stop the on-going screening promotion exercise by the Federal Fire Service (FFS) over alleged infraction of the public service rules.

In a public interest suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/278/2022 dated March 8, 2022, a legal practitioner, Henry Okoro is further seeking an order of perpetual injunction restraining four staff of the service from participating in the on-going exercise.

The affected staff are Bello Zagga; Olumide Adeyemi; Abdulganiyu Jaji and Teslim Agunloye, who are listed as 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th respondents respectively. Others listed as respondents in the suit are the Minister of Interior; the Chairman Civil Defence Correctional Fire Immigration Board and the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

It is the contention of the plaintiff that there has been an infraction on the extant provisions as contained in the Public Service Rules 2009 are regards the requirements and /qualification for the promotion of persons.

Okoro submitted that according to the provisions of the rules, before a person can aspire to be promoted or considered for promotion to Grade 15, 16 and 17, such a person, must have been or occupied his or her current grade, for a period of four years before such a person can be promoted.