From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A Federal High Court in Abuja has been asked to stop the ongoing screening promotion exercise by the Federal Fire Service(FFS) over alleged infraction of the public service rules.

In a public interest suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/278/2022 dated March 8, 2022, a legal practitioner, Henry Okoro is further seeking an order of perpetual injunction restraining four staff of the service from participating in the ongoing exercise.

The affected staffs are Bello Zagga; Olumide Adeyemi; Abdulganiyu Jaji and Teslim Agunloye, who are listed as 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th respondents respectively.

Others listed as respondents in the suit are the Minister of Interior; the Chairman Civil Defence Correctional Fire Immigration Board and the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

It is the contention of the plaintiff that there has been an infraction on the extant provisions as contained in the Public Service Rules 2009 are regards the requirements and /qualification for the promotion of persons.

Okoro submitted that according to the provisions of the rules, before a person can aspire to be promoted or considered for promotion to Grade 15, 16 and 17, such a person, must have been or occupied his or her current grade, for a period of four years before such a person can be promoted.

He further averred in his 26 paragraphs affidavit that the above listed staffs, especially Abdulganiu Jaji have not met the condition precedent set out in the said provisions.

That the said Abdulganiyu Jaji suddenly crossed over to the Federal Fire Service from the Ministry of Works and Housing were he was dismissed for misconduct by the Engr. Awolenje led Committee.

That his dismissal from service was the disciplinary action taken against him by the said Engr. Awolenje led Committee.

That the current participation in the screening promotion exercise of the Federal Fire Service is an infraction and a total violation of the Public Services Rules, 2009.

The plaintiff is further urging the court to declare that having regards to the extant provisions of section 7(b) of the Public Service Rules as contained in the Federal Government Official Gazette of August 25, 2009, the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th defendants are not qualified and /or eligible to partake in the ongoing promotion screening exercise currently being carried out by the 5th defendant(FFS).

That having regard to the extant provisions of section 7(b) of the Public Service Rules as contained in the Federal Government official Gazette of August 25, 2019, the 1st to 3th defendants participation in the said exercise is not unlawful, illegal and unconstitutional.

No date has been fixed for the hearing of the suit.