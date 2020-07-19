Lukman Olabiyi

A rights activist and legal practitioner, Mr. Kabiru Akingbolu has written petition against Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), detailing his alleged corrupt practice.

In the petition dated July 17, sent to President Muhammadu Buhari and copied the Inspector General of Police and the Presidential Advisory Committee on Corruption, chronicled how Malami who is also Minister of Justice allegedly unlawful enriched himself through his office.

The petitioner called on President Buhari to immediately suspend Malami and order for his probe, either by a special panel or by the Police

“If this government decided to keep mum by treating Mr. Malami with kid gloves or a sacred cow, the government should forget its anti-corruption war song and stop deceiving Nigerians and the whole world

” I hereby unequivocally request, on behalf of Nigerians, that your Excellency should suspend Mr. Malami with immediate effect and order his probe, either by a special panel or by the Police.

If, however, the government fails to do this within 14days, I shall not hesitate to forward a petition to various relevant International agencies and other Civil Society Organisations that this government only pays a lip service to corruption fighting in Nigeria, ” the petition read in part.

Among the allegation leveled against Malami in the petition, included sharp practice, acquisition multi billion naria properties, abuse of office,unethical practice and others.

The lawyer alleged that in 2018, despite the fact that various lawyers had worked and completed all the modalities to recovering the Abacha loot from the U.S.A; Malami ensured the removal or deduction of over $16 Million under the bogus concept of 10 percent commission for himself through his cronies.

On the abuse of office, Akingbolu alleged that Malami used the official letter head of the Federal Ministry of Justice to invite guests to his son’s wedding as if it was a state sponsored event.

The minister was alleged to have aided his son at his wedding party reception to deface the naira to embarrass the nation, an action which is against section 21(1) and (3) of the Central Bank Act, 2007, which provides:

The petitioner also alleged that the Malami allowed Covid 19 protocol and regulations to be breached at his son’s wedding as if he was above the law thereby putting the lives of Nigerians at risk.

He was alleged to have authorized the sale of crude oil and vessel which was at the time under investigation/litigation without following laid down procedure.

The AGF was condemned for his alleged role in advising the president to approve the nomination and appointments of over 30 Judges of the FCT High Court, when only about 10 were qualified for such appointments,

Besides, Akingbolu averred that Mr Malami had been displaying his unpretentious hatred for fight against corruption with his various actions and attitudes which includes withdrawal of charges against high profile people.

Some of the properties the petitioner allegedly linked to Malami includes; Rayhaan Hotels located at opposite Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Zaria Road, Kano State, Azbir Arena, a property worth about 600 million naira located at Ahmadu Bello Way, Nasarawa GRA, Kano.

A newly constructed school located at the back of Nitel at Gesse Phase 1, Birni Kebbi worth about 700million.