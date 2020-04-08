A Legal practitioner, Mr Chris Ukaegbu, has commended the commitment of Federal and state governments in the fight against Coronavirus (Covid-19), calling on them not to relent.

Ukaegbu, who is also a a human rights activist, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Nsukka on Wednesday that it was the serious commitment of governments since the index case of the virus in the country that had prevented the rapid spread of the virus across the country.

“I commend both the Federal and state governments for the manner in which they have handled the fight against Coronavirus so far.

“It is no longer news that thousands of people have died in some countries but Nigeria, as at the last count, has only recorded 254 confirmed cases, 44 recoveries and six deaths.

“I commend the synergy between the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) medical workers, and all those rendering essential services in their efforts to control the spread of the Covid-19,” he said.

He also commended journalists for the wonderful contributions in providing adequate information for people on how to prevent the spread of the virus as well as in giving update, which he said had helped to reduce panic among Nigerians.

“The media has done very well in the fight against the pandemic, newsmen work day and night to ensure that the people are well informed,” he said.

Ukaegbu urged Nigerians to see the directive by governments to stay at home as a patriotic sacrifice, to rescue the country from Covid-19.

“Even if we stay at home for one month and save the country from the worst situation, it is better than moving about and allow the situation to get out of hand.

“The thousands of deaths recorded in some developed countries of the world with sophisticated medical facilities and technology should make us to understand that Covid-19 is not child’s play,” he said.

He, however, urged governments to ensure that palliative measures put in place to cushion the effect of the lockdown in the country gets to the targeted vulnerable people in the country on time. (NAN)