Damite Braide

A Lagos-based lawyer, Ope Makanjuola has cried to the police to save him from the hands of suspected land grabbers (Omo onile) who tried to kill him recently.

Makanjuola said that he narrowly escaped death at the hands of Omo onile, who forced their way into his house, but by divine intervention, he escaped the assassination attempt.

Narrating his ordeals in the hands of the hoodlums, Makanjuola said: “My family and I were attacked as a result of a land matter I handled for a client around Sango Ota, close to Obasanjo Farm, Otta village. I am a lawyer to one of the families claiming ownership of the land. I have been the family’s lawyer for a long time. I was at a nearby lounge until 9:45pm, when I decided to leave for home. Some men at the lounge also chose to leave the place the same time but I was not suspecting anything. As I was about entering my gate at Akinsanya Street, in Ojodu Berger area of the state, I noticed a Mazda car parked close to my gate and a driver was behind the wheel. At that point, I became suspicious. I opened the gate and quickly rushed inside. Our neighbourhood had been experiencing power outage for sometime. The next thing I noticed was that, my gate was being forced open. I quickly called the community chairman to inform him of what was going on in my house. I ran inside and bolted the front door. I told my wife and daughters what I observed and we all ran into my room and locked the door. In a matter of minutes, they had forced the gate open and were at the front door, trying to force it open too. I climbed through the ceiling and crawled through to burst out in the backyard and subsequently jumped over the fence into the next compound. We contacted the police ,but the hoodlums had escaped. I want the police to come to my aid and fish out those who wanted me dead.”