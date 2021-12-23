From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

A Port Harcourt-based legal practitioner, Princewill Dike, has flayed his colleague, Frank Tietie, for slamming an injunction against the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, over contract award.

Tietie, who is also the Executive Director of Citizens Advocacy for Social & Economic Rights (CASER), had dragged Amaechi, the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Salami, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and the Bureau of Public Procurement

(BPP) from awarding cargo tracking system contract.

Dike, in a statement made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, yesterday, accused the legal practitioner of being legal proxy to an unscrupulous contractor who lobbied to no avail to be awarded the selfsame contract.

The statement read in part: “This, they do by blackmail even if it means invoking, in most cases, non existent laws to advance their nuisance value in the polity. As 2023 inches, they are unravelling.

“He is a legal proxy to an unscrupulous contractor who lobbied to no avail to be awarded the selfsame contract. They are basking on the euphoria of a legal rigmarole that would stretch to the eclipse of the Buhari administration; thereby frustrating the execution of the well intentioned project by the competent contractors.

“The bane of Nigeria is that of illegal primitive accumulation of wealth. Wealth without productivity. This is another instance of “Fighting Corruption Is Dangerous” as chronicled by Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala in her 2018 magnum opus.”

Dike condemned the activities of some “unpatriotic” individuals, who are bent on destroying the country’s progress.