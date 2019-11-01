Human rights lawyer, Mr Morakinyo Ogele, on Thursday, dragged the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, before a High Court in Ado Ekiti, seeking N1 billion in damages over the alleged killing of two students of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti (FUOYE)

Also joined in the suit is the Commissioner of Police in Ekiti.

News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that the late students, Kehinde Dada, a 100 level student of the Department of Agriculture and Horticulture and Okonofua Joseph, a 300 level Biology Education student, were both hit by bullets, allegedly fired by the police and died.

The students were protesting over epileptic power supply in the university.

Ogele filed the suit pursuant to Order 11 Rule 1 of the fundamental Rights (Enforcement Procedure Rules) 2009.