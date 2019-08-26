An Owerri-based lawyer, Mr Emperor Iwuala, has faulted plans by Gov. Emeka Ihedioha of Imo to build 27 stadiums across the state.

Iwuala said in statement made available to newsmen in Owerri on Monday that the plan would was unproductive.

He said that the plan to build stadium in every local government area would be a misplaced priority.

The lawyer advised the governor to rather channel the state’s funds toward upgrading the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri.

He said that though sports development was good, ideas geared toward the direction should be well thought out to avoid misplacement of priorities.

“The governor should analyse well before embarking on such a project; if he thinks it is a priority, he should upgrade the Dan Anyiam Stadium.

“He should equip the stadium and install both floodlights and colorful scoreboards,” he said.

Iwuala urged the governor to build training pitches and renovate the Grasshoppers International Handball Stadium, Owerri.

“ Imo lacks maintenance culture, building such stadiums in all the local government will not be meaningful to the state.

“The priority issues in the state for now should be payment of pensions, salaries and rehabilitation of road for easy movement,” he said.

He also urged the governor to invest in security, healthcare deliver and power supply to boost investment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ihedioha recently announced plans to build 27 stadiums in Imo to boost sporting activities.