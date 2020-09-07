By Lukmon Olabiyi

A Lagos-based rights activist and lawyer Joe Nwokedi has call the attention of the Inspector -General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu over the unlawful activities of policemen along Lagos- Sagamu, Benin- Asaba Expressway.

Nwokodi lamented the hard- ship and plight of Nigerians plying the road as a result of heavy presence of police officers at every kilometer allegedly extorting, harassing and intimidating motorists and their passengers on the road.

Similarly, a group , South-East Protection and Restoration Organization (SEPRO), has also condemned police brutality on travellers on the Expressway.

According to Nwokodi, the alleged extortion, harassment and molestation of travelers on in that axis adding that there there was no reported security challenges or threat of war or terrorism along the axis.

Nwokodi, said:”It is so disheartening to see police checkpoints at a very close distance searching documents and vehicle particulars. The same search will also be conducted by policemen in every kilometer.

They keep checking vehicles already checked on the same road by the police officers at very close range.

“This is a big indictment on the part of the police as it is either they do not trust the efficiency of their colleagues that earlier searched the vehicles or they lack trust and confidence in the job done by their fellow officers.

I am thinking as well that it is simply a decoy de- ployed to intentionally harass and extort people plying the route.

“It is, therefore, highly regret- table that a road that has been peaceful and has witnessed no war is witnessing such number of police check points than in other areas that have been taken over by bandits, terrorists, kidnappers and other forms of deadly crimes.

“The IGP should do something urgent to reduce the number of police check points on the axis as their presence is becoming to dis- gusting and embarrassing .

“The police deliberately cause traffic and delay people unnecessarily with the excuse that they are complying on the IGPs directives on stop and search,” he said.

Nwokodi and SEPRO, have however, called on Adamu, to urgently disband some police check points on the highway and replace them with Highway Patrols for efficient security and protection of motorists and travelers on the ever busy Expressway.