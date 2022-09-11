From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Federal Government has been asked to call the Imo State Government to order over its recent actions on a parcel of land that is under litigation which resulted in the destruction of perimeter fence and some buildings in the land.

Chief Solo Akuma, SAN, in a statement released in Abuja, on Sunday, said the land has been under dispute between the Imo State Government and his clients, Advantage Nigeria Limited and Occupiers of the estate lying and situate behind Federal Secretariat Complex, Owerri, Imo State.

He accused the Imo State Government of unlawful and malicious destruction of a portion of the perimeter fence and some buildings within the estate on last week even when there’s ongoing litigation on the parcel of land.

He explained: “Earlier on 21st February, 2022 some officials of the Owerri Capital Development Authority invaded the estate and maliciously broke down some portions of the perimeter fence of the estate.

“Consequentially, our Client, Advantage Nigeria Ltd and two others instituted an action at High Court of Imo State Owerri Judicial Division on 6/4/22 in Suit No: HOW/355/2022, wherein they sought for declaration of exclusive possession, damages for trespass and an order for perpetual injunction against the Owerri Capital Development Authority.

“The area trespassed upon by agents of Imo State Government is the undeveloped portion of the entire parcel of land vested with the Federal Republic of Nigeria wherein the Federal Secretariat, Owerri was built. The Federal Government of Nigeria represented by Federal Ministry of Environment, Housing and Development granted a Development Lease to Advantage Nigeria Limited to construct 108 units of 3 bedroom detached

and semi detached bungalows in this undeveloped portion.”

Chief Akuma confirmed that before the commencement of the development of the estate, Advantage Nigeria Ltd, had complied with all regulatory requirements set out by Imo State Government through Owerri Capital Development Authority and secured other approvals from Federal Ministry of Environment, Housing and Urban Development as contained in the Development Lease Agreement’

“We are worried that despite the fact that the land is a subject of litigation, with a pending motion on notice for interlocutory injunction, the Imo State Government has continued to interfere with the aforesaid land. This conduct of Imo state Government and its agents is a display of an act of brute force and self help, which also shows of disdain for rule of Law,” he added.

He called the attention of the Federal Government of Nigeria and other members of public to the development, requesting that the Federal Government call the Imo State Government and its agents to order, and also prevail on them to refrain from taking laws into their hands by interfering with the possessory rights of Advantage Nigeria Ltd and other subscribers of the estate.

He, equally encouraged the Imo state Government and its agents to show respect for the rule of law and allow the Court which is seised of the matter to determine the case.