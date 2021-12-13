From Joe Effiong, Uyo

The perennial struggle for village headship of Nung Ukana Ikot Efre, in Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government Area (LGA) of Akwa Ubom State resulted in the alleged murder of one Sunday Akpan, a law practitioner, by suspected cultists.

The cultists were said to have taken over the management of the community affairs since the two gladiators in village headship tussle shifted their battlefield to the court.

A petition sent to the Akwa Ibom State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice by the Managing Editor of Next Edition Newspaper, Lagos, Mr Ibanga Isine, prior to the murder of the lawyer on December 4, 2021, noted that the cultists had wreaked so much havoc in the community, resulting in many people going on exile to become internally displaced persons (IDPs) in neighbouring communities.

In the petition, Isine, who is also the Director, External Relations, Norbert Zongo Cell for Investigative Journalism, West Africa, (CENOZO) Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, wrote: “I wish to bring to your notice and to request that appropriate action be taken against the brutal murder of Barrister Sunday Akpan, an indigene of Nung Ukana Ikot Efre, Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

“…Barr Akpan was a very peaceful person and even those who procured his death would not say he ever insulted or hurt them in any way.

“I, therefore, appeal to you to intervene and stop the ongoing siege on Nung Ukana Ikot Efre in Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government Area, cause to be arrested and prosecuted, all those who have committed crimes, including the murder of my peace-loving cousin, Barr Sunday Akpan.”

The police command in the state, through its public relations officer, Odiko MacDon (SP), while confirming the incident, said, so far, one person has been arrested.

“We are closing on others, but have restored normalcy in that community and people are going about their normal duties. But, we will leave no stone unturned to ensure that all those involved are brought to justice” the PPRO said.

