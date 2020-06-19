Job Osazuwa

A 52-year-old indigene of Akure, Ondo State, Mr. Adesina Olufemi Oluwole, is in urgent need of financial support from kind-hearted Nigerians. He has been afflicted with kidney disease. The once vivacious lawyer has become incapacitated. He is gasping for breath even as the clock ticks away.

Oluwole, who resides in Abuja, lost his kidney function three years ago. The ailment has turned his life upside down. He has been taken to different hospitals so that he could remain alive.

“After numerous blood tests, I was diagnosed with rapidly progressive glomerulonephritis, which is characterised by a rapid loss of renal function. This is usually a 50 per cent decline in the glomeruli filtration rate within three months. I have been on dialysis for the past three years and have also developed extensive osteoporosis, anaemia and diminished eyesight,” he said.

He lamented further that it has been a financial struggle for him to continue to maintain dialysis treatments and purchasing other medications. He said that the treatment has drained his bank accounts, leaving him running from pillar to post, especially on the day of every dialysis.

A medical report dated May 28, issued by a lead consultant physician/nephrologist of Zenith Medical and Kidney Centre, Abuja, Dr. Olalekan Alatise, reads in part: “Oluwole is a known patient who was diagnosed with end stage kidney disease in July 2017. The treatment options for this medical condition have been discussed with the patient.

“He requires regular maintenance (three times weekly) haemodialysis sessions with intermittent injections of erythropoetin and iron sucrose.”

Seeking a permanent solution to his ailment, the patient said: “I am now getting the opportunity to have a kidney transplant operation on the recommendation of my medical officers. I have a few people’s assistance in the sum of N2 million. My total cost for the operation is N12 million. I have been advised that, for this operation to have the best chance of being successful, it should be completed this summer. This would reverse all my symptoms and I could live a normal life.”

He, therefore, appealed to Nigerians at home and abroad to come to his rescue. He said that he was looking forward to realising his dream and fulfilling the purpose God created him for.

“As a result of your generous donations, if we over reach the target amount, surplus donations not required shall be made available to my local renal unit to support other renal patients,” Oluwole promised.

Financial donation can be sent to him through his GTBank account with the number 0025446617 or Access Bank account with the number 0050350614. The account name is Oluwole Adesina Olufemi. His phone numbers are 08069047081 and 08089947404.