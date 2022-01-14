From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A lawyer, Mr Tope Temokun, has petitioned the Ondo State Governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, over alleged abuse of office and undue involvement in the Olore of Ore chieftaincy matter by the Deputy Governor, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

In a letter addressed to the governor, the lawyer accused Aiyedatiwa of meddling in the Olore of Ore chieftaincy tussle, just as he alleged that he was violating court advice.

Temokun, who is the counsel to the Dero family of Ore in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State, under the family head, Mrs. Florence Eliseri, urged Akeredolu to caution Aiyedatiwa against further involvement in the chieftaincy matter.

The letter reads: “We were briefed by our clients that, following the clandestine way the Akintimehin family procured a chieftaincy declaration, to the exclusion of other founding families of Dero and Orunsero families of Ore, which instrument they used to produce two successive kings from one family (the Akintimehin family), the Dero family approached the court to reclaim their mandate and the judgment in the case restoring the Dero family’s rightful mandate was delivered on the 7th day of February, 2020, by the Ondo State High Court, in which the Dero family’s right to the throne of Olore was not only affirmed, but the said irregular chieftaincy declaration was set aside and nullified and the Olore stool was declared vacant and the Dero family was pronounced to be the next family to present a candidate to fill the vacant position of the Olore of Ore.

“We were further briefed that the Akintimehin family appealed against the judgment and obtained a stay of execution of the judgment on the ground of fair hearing not accorded the immediate past Olore of Ore, Oba Johnson Olatomide (from the Akintimehin family), for not being a party to the suit/judgment, which voided the registered declaration and terminated his reign on the throne. However, one year and two months after this, the said Oba Johnson Olatomide joined his ancestors and the Dero family had applied to the Court of Appeal, to vacate the said stay of execution, since the beneficiary, by natural cause, has now left the throne.

“May it be recalled that in the well-considered official position of the Ondo State government via letter dated the 13th of September, 2021, issued by the office of the Attorney-General of Ondo State, in response to our earlier letter dated 15th of June, 2021, it was commendably and rightly indeed advised that parties to the Olore of Ore chieftaincy dispute pending before the Court of Appeal should maintain status quo pending the determination of the appeal.

“Again, the court of Appeal, sitting on the Akintimehin family’s appeal in Akure in Appeal No: CA/AK/124/2019 which came up on the 5th of October, 2021 hinted that there was no need to move the motion for injunction dated 14th September, 2021, in the light of the admonition that the court gave afterward that parties should maintain status quo pending the determination of the appeal and warned on the dire consequence of any of the parties taking step to fill the vacant stool of Olore of Ore till the Court of Appeal give their verdict.

“We have now just been briefed by our clients with disappointment that: To their utter shock, in contravention of the order of the High Court of Ondo State and in further contravention of the official position of the Ondo State government via letter dated the 13th of September 2021, issued by the office of the Attorney-General of Ondo State, that parties to the pending appeal to wait for the outcome of the appeal and in disobedience to the admonition of the Court of Appeal given on the 5th of October 2021 that parties in this dispute should wait for the Court of Appeal to give its judgment, a suspicious letter of approval dated 30th of December 2021 has been dubiously procured by the Akintimehin family.”