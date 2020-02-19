Magnus Eze, Enugu

An Enugu-based legal practitioner, Afam Joseph, has asked the State Chief Judge, Justice Priscilla Emehelu, to mete out reasonable punishment against the Deputy Director/Sheriff, High Court Registry, Enugu, Mrs. Leticia Eze, alleging she illegally suspended the execution of a valid court judgment.

In a letter to the Chief Judge dated February 10 and entitled: “Re-illegal and baseless suspension of overdue execution of judgment in re-Ambrose C. Obodoeze v. Ernest Anayo Ozoekwo & Ors. Suit No. E/780/2018: Request for your urgent intervention,” Joseph alleged that on January 31,, the deputy director/sheriff illegally ordered the chief bailiff of the Enugu High Court Registry, Mr. Boniface Onyia, to suspend the execution of a judgment of an Enugu High Court delivered by Justice Ani Comfort Chinyere, on March 26, 2019.

According to him, Mrs. Eze took the action even when there was neither an existing order of the court for stay of execution, nor a valid application for such duly filed and served on his client, Ambrose Obodoeze.

He said Mrs. Eze’s action was “not only despicable, but patently condemnable,” and maintained that “adequate and sufficient sanctions within the limit of law” should be meted out against her “to serve as deterrent to those who will try to confront a valid court order.”