From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Counsel for Mrs. Josephine Onuwabhagbe Ndubuisi-Kanu, Mr. Ben Ijewere, has countered a report in some newspapers and online news platforms credited to Gladys Ndubuisi Kanu as untrue, misleading and mischievous.

Ijewere, in a statement made available to Saturday Sun in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, yesterday,

said the report supposedly by Gladys, published in some newspapers and online news platforms claimed that she is the only legal wife of late Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu (retd).

He stressed that the report, which was published in two national dailies (Saturday Sun not included), on January 18, and 20, 2022, as well as other news platforms on the matter, was false.

“We write on the instructions of Mrs Josephine Onuwabhagbe Ndubuisi Kanu, hereinafter referred to as our client.

“The public is therefore put on notice that the statement contained in the publication is untrue.

“The public should disregard the statement from Gladys as it is false, misleading and Mischievous.”

According to Ijewere, “the issue of who the legal wife or wives is/are is subjudice at the Lagos High Court in Suit Number LD/3685/FPM/2021 before the Hon. Justice Balogun and is coming up on February 7, 2022, for mention.”

The legal practitioner said that the court would also take all pending applications before fixing a date for a trial of the substantive issue of who the legal wife/wives is/are.