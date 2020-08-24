Christopher Oji

The lawyer representing abandoned offspring of Mobolaji Bank-Anthony, Queen Irene Cole, has described as criminal the act of abandoning the children.

Cole has, therefore, solicited the support of Nigerians to help recover the late patriach’s properties and wealth from its illegal trustees.

Cole revealed that two senior Nigerian citizens have been parading themselves as trustees of the properties which they are not, while warning them to desist from disbursing money from the estate to anyone, noting that it is a crime to do such. She explained that the estate money can only be given to the beneficiaries by duly probated trustees in compliance with Bank-Anthony’s last wishes, adding that no one can re-write anyone’s will.

The attorney said some of the corporate beneficiaries that were supposed to have received money but did not, include but not limited to Ijebu-Ode Grammar School, Bank –Anthony research funds at the University of Ibadan, Bank Anthony graduate fellowship scholarship for urology, nephrology and forensic medicine at UI, Nigerian Academy of Science c/o UNILAG who he said should be given cash benefits yearly, the Nigerian Society for the Blind, Pacelli School for the Blind and Boys Scout Movement.

She revealed that unexpectedly, about six week ago, the only probated trustee of the estate died leaving the estate in complete disarray with no lawful trustee nor monies accounted for, adding that the petition to the Inspector-general of Police, which was approved with investigation, has brought the parties to where the details about the estate till date would be accounted for.

Cole said trouble started following harassment and threat from the trustees when he collected all the relevant documents from the archives, libraries and probate among others, and then petitioned the police who were invited.