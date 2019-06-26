Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

A lawyer doing his compulsary one-year National Youth Service, Ohale, has allegedly stabbed his younger brother, Kelechi to death in Awka, Anambra State.

The 28-year-old law graduate of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, just returned from from NYSC orientation when the deed was done.

The Anambra State police public relations officer, SP Haruna Mohammed, said the incident happened in the early hours of Tuesday. Mohammed said the suspect allegedly stabbed his younger brother in the head with a knife.

He said: “On Tuesday, about 4am, police detectives attached to ‘B’ Division, Awka, arrested Ohale at Oraeri Street, GRA, Agu, Awka. Ohale allegedly used a knife to stab his younger brother, Kelechi, 19, of same address. They are from Emekuku in Owerri North LGA of Imo State.

“The scene was visited by detectives who rushed the victim to the hospital where he was certified dead on arrival at Amaku Teaching Hospital, Awka, by the medical doctor on duty. The body has been deposited at the hospital morgue for autopsy.

“Meanwhile, the suspect, who was a law graduate and Youth Corps member has been arrested and five knives stained with blood were recovered on the scene. The suspect would soon be charged to the Court.”